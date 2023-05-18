Detective, prosecutor discuss role in sexual assault case

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A prosecutor and detective are sharing the steps it took to get a criminal sexual assault suspect convicted.

Brian McEachern was working as Negaunee regional dispatch supervisor in December 2020. That is when the Michigan State Police (MSP) received a criminal sexual conduct complaint against him.

Chris Bracket from the Iron Mountain MSP Post was brought in to investigate the case. Bracket says although it involved an employee of the MSP, he did not let that affect his decision-making.

“I came from an outside post to come up and investigate this so it would take out any favoritism or anything like that. I investigated it like any other case,” Bracket said.

A week ago, a jury found McEachern guilty of three criminal sexual conduct charges. Bracket says it took a whole team 6 months to get finally get McEachern in court.

“It takes a lot of people to put a good case together. It is not just me doing it it’s the victims, the families and all of the outside sources. The prosecutor’s office does a great job,” Bracket said. “There is a lot of work and a lot of people that go into it to make a successful verdict in the end.”

McEachern was close to one of his survivor’s families. Marquette County Assistant Prosecutor Jenna Nelson, who oversaw the case, says the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office sees this often.

“There are quite a few cases that we prosecute where the defendant is known to the survivor of the case,” Nelson said. “It does make it especially emotional for the parties involved because of that trust that the defendant had with the victim or victims on the case.”

Nelson says she is walking away from this trial with an appreciation for local resources.

“Making sure they we have people here on hand for people to work with even though they have family support and friend support you can just never have too much support,” Nelson said.

Nelson says the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office has many resources for survivors coming forward.

“We have a lot of people in our office, a victim witness coordinator who works with victims on cases. We also work a lot with the Women’s Center and have people come in and sit with the victim or the survivors in the case before and after testimony,” Nelson said.

Nelson says the prosecutor’s office is committed to bringing sexual assault survivors justice.

“A lot of people might think ‘Well it has gone too long, and I haven’t said anything, and no one is going to believe me after “x” number of years have passed’ but we are still willing to take on those cases and we do,” Nelson said.

Bracket says if you are a survivor of sexual assault, call 911 or contact any local state police post to report it.

Bracket says McEachern is not a representation of the standards the Michigan State Police holds its employees to. Both Chase Waters and his mother would also like to emphasize, the prosecutor’s office and MSP detectives and troopers were incredibly supportive and helpful.

For Sexual Assault resources, visit the National Sexual Violence Resources Center website, the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking website or the Women’s Center website.

