Bay College, Bay Mills begin partnership for technology degrees

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two U.P. colleges are expanding opportunities for students to enroll in information technology programs.

Bay Mills Community College offers an online bachelor program in computer information systems after officially entering a partnership with Bay College on Thursday.

Bay College Dean of Business and Technology Mark Highum said students now have a clear path to obtaining a bachelor’s degree through Bay Mills.

“We signed articulation agreements from both our computer information systems programming degree and our computer network systems and security degree. Either one of those two programs now articulates well into Bay Mills Bachelor programs, which again will be offered fully online,” Highum said.

With the documents signed, the partnership goes into effect immediately.

Bay Mills College President Duane Bedell said he is excited to partner with other up colleges.

“Dr. Coleman reached out to her team and got her staff on it, and I reached out to my team and we put the two teams together. They worked on it for several months to ensure that this is a smooth transfer from students from one institution to another,” Bedell said.

Highum said investing into technology education is vital for areas like the Upper Peninsula.

“We don’t have a Ford Motor Company in the backyard that’s hiring 25 technicians every month, but we have a lot of companies that are looking for those skills and they like to hire local because they tend to stay local,” Highum said.

Both Bedell and Highum said the next steps is to get the word out about this partnership. Bedell said he hopes to continue expanding options for students.

