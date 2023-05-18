3 UP dams granted funding for safety upgrades

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A statewide risk-reduction program granted three Upper Michigan dams funding.

A total of 16 Michigan dams will receive grant funding to help reduce risks and protect residents. The funding comes through the Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program (DRRGP) authorized by the Michigan Legislature last year.

This grant program aims to provide private owners with resources for proper management of existing dams and reduce the overall risk of dam failure in Michigan. Some $15.3 million is authorized for work ranging from dam removals to critical maintenance.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) Dam Safety Unit announced the following grant awards for the fiscal year/grant funding cycle in the Upper Peninsula:

Alger, $2,320,497. To the Forest Lake Property Owners Association for the rehabilitation of the now failed Forrest Lake Dam due to the May 2020 flooding disaster. These funds are appropriated out of Section 309 of 2022 PA 53 for communities directly impacted by the flooding. These funds will be used to rehabilitate the structure and bring the dam back into regulation with Part 315 provisions.

Marquette, $473,724. To A. Lindberg & Sons, Inc. for a partial removal of the high-hazard Carp River Intake Dam. The upper portion of the spillway will be removed, lowering the reservoir an additional 10 feet, greatly reducing the risk to health and habitat and potentially lowering the overall hazard classification of the dam.

Republic, $750,000. To the Michigamme River Basin Authority for the removal and subsequent construction of a rock arch rapids at the significant-hazard, poor-condition Republic Dam. The new structure is designed to handle flooding events but also allow for river connectivity with a series of step pools in the rock arch rapids.

Additional funding opportunities will be made available for dam risk reduction and will be announced publicly when they are ready for applicants.

