23rd Annual Yesterday’s Treasures fundraiser to benefit Marquette Women’s Federated Clubhouse

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a tough couple of years due to the pandemic the Marquette Federation of Women’s club is looking forward to getting back to its yearly fundraiser.

Two of the organization’s members, Sue Madden and Scott Sampeer stopped by the TV6 Morning News to highlight the club and the Yesterday’s Treasures & Bake Sale.

Check out the event and support the Women’s Federated Clubhouse Saturday, May 20 from 9:00am - 2:00pm.

