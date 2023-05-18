2 MTU athletes qualify for NCAA Track and Field Championships

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Two athletes from Michigan Technological University will be representing the school at next week’s NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado.

As senior’s Jesse Jacobusse (800m) and Clayton Sayen (1,500m) have made the qualifying list, released Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the university, this is Sayen’s second-straight appearance in the 1,500m at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Jacobusse’s qualification in the women’s 800m marks the first time since 2019 that a member of the women’s team will represent Michigan Tech at the NCAA Championships.

The duo ran times to get them to the big dance at the St. Francis Last Chance Invite over the weekend (May 12-13).

Sayen will kickstart the NCAA Championships, in Pueblo, Colorado, racing the 1,500m preliminary round at 5:25 p.m. MT on Thursday, May 25. Jacobusse will compete in the 800m preliminary round at 6 p.m. MT on Friday, May 26.

Saturday, May 27, will showcase the finals, with the men’s 1,500m finals going off at 5:45 p.m. MT with the women’s 800m final being held at 6:55 p.m. (MT).

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office investigates traffic fatality
Rapid River woman dead in single-vehicle rollover crash on M-35
An Escanaba Public Safety SUV blocks traffic on North Lincoln Road, May 16, 2023, while a...
UPDATE: Escanaba natural gas leak caused by third-party construction crew
The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.
UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township
A map of the area surrounding the proposed hotel.
Marquette City Planning Commission approves site plan development for new hotel

Latest News

USA Olympian Weldy Olson
Remembering Weldy Olson, Ishpeming Track Regionals, High School Softball 5-17-23
Kyle Saari speaks on his 300th career win as Negaunee's Head Tennis Coach
Kyle Saari speaks on his 300th career win as Negaunee's Head Tennis Coach
Negaunee's softball bats heat up as the Miners beat the Kingsford Flivvers 15-11
Negaunee softball beat Kingsford
New members for U.P. Sports Hall of Fame, Lauren Van Remortel return to Nmu for 5th year,...
U.P. Sports Hall of Fame, Van Remortel to return to NMU for 5th year, Negaunee boys tennis beats WW