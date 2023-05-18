2 MTU athletes qualify for NCAA Track and Field Championships

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Two athletes from Michigan Technological University will be representing the school at next week’s NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado.

As senior’s Jesse Jacobusse (800m) and Clayton Sayen (1,500m) have made the qualifying list, released Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the university, this is Sayen’s second-straight appearance in the 1,500m at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Jacobusse’s qualification in the women’s 800m marks the first time since 2019 that a member of the women’s team will represent Michigan Tech at the NCAA Championships.

The duo ran times to get them to the big dance at the St. Francis Last Chance Invite over the weekend (May 12-13).

Sayen will kickstart the NCAA Championships, in Pueblo, Colorado, racing the 1,500m preliminary round at 5:25 p.m. MT on Thursday, May 25. Jacobusse will compete in the 800m preliminary round at 6 p.m. MT on Friday, May 26.

Saturday, May 27, will showcase the finals, with the men’s 1,500m finals going off at 5:45 p.m. MT with the women’s 800m final being held at 6:55 p.m. (MT).

