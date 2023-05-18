19-year-old arrested for driving 176 mph on interstate in BMW, authorities say

Oregon authorities say a 19-year-old driver was arrested for traveling 176 mph on the interstate. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old driver has been arrested in Oregon for driving at extremely high speeds.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy using a speed measuring tool spotted a 2016 BMW M3 on Interstate 5 traveling at 176 mph at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle then passed another deputy on the highway before they caught up to the vehicle and it exited the interstate.

Authorities said deputies were able to pin the vehicle with their cruisers on the off-ramp.

The 19-year-old driver was identified as Milo Schneider. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for reckless driving.

According to deputies, Schneider told them that at one point he was traveling 183 mph.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office investigates traffic fatality
Rapid River woman dead in single-vehicle rollover crash on M-35
An Escanaba Public Safety SUV blocks traffic on North Lincoln Road, May 16, 2023, while a...
UPDATE: Escanaba natural gas leak caused by third-party construction crew
The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.
UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township
A map of the area surrounding the proposed hotel.
Marquette City Planning Commission approves site plan development for new hotel

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
Photo courtesy: Michigan Department of Transportation
Iconic Mackinac Bridge toll attendant to retire after 3 decades
Smokey Bear warns that fire danger is very high.
DNR warns against burning during red flag warnings
FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
Pentagon leak suspect was warned multiple times about mishandling of classified information