Menominee County Sheriff’s Office investigates traffic fatality

(WCAX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - A man is dead in Powers, and investigators are looking for witnesses to figure out what happened.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a single-vehicle traffic fatality on Tuesday. At 11:58 a.m. deputies were dispatched to US-2 and 41 in the Village of Powers.

Upon their arrival on the scene, deputies pronounced the passenger, 32-year-old Joshua M. Harding, of Plymouth, Wis., dead.

Deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by personnel from the Hannahville Tribal Police Department, Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post, City of Menominee Police Department, Hermansville Rescue Squad, and Menominee County 911.

The death remains under investigation. Witnesses with information related to the fatality, including businesses that may have video footage, are encouraged to contact the Menominee Sheriff’s Office at 906-863-4441.

Information may also be reported anonymously via the Crime Stoppers of Marinette and Menominee County Facebook page, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile tip app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Houghton church suing KFC franchise owner claims development violates property rights; owner says former court decision will prove claim wrong
UPDATE: MSP identifies Pelkie man who died in single-vehicle crash near Painesdale
John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
An Escanaba Public Safety SUV blocks traffic on North Lincoln Road, May 16, 2023, while a...
Natural gas leak under investigation in Escanaba
Grace Blair
TV6 names new weeknight co-anchor

Latest News

St. Vincent De Paul in Marquette closed in October to renovate floors, lights, and dressing...
St. Vincent De Paul reveals renovations
The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.
UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township
Rapid River woman dead in single-vehicle rollover crash on M-35
HBA of the U.P. Business After Hours.
Home Builders Association of the UP to host Business After Hours event