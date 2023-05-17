Menominee County Sheriff’s Office investigates traffic fatality

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - A man is dead in Powers, and investigators are looking for witnesses to figure out what happened.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a single-vehicle traffic fatality on Tuesday. At 11:58 a.m. deputies were dispatched to US-2 and 41 in the Village of Powers.

Upon their arrival on the scene, deputies pronounced the passenger, 32-year-old Joshua M. Harding, of Plymouth, Wis., dead.

Deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by personnel from the Hannahville Tribal Police Department, Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post, City of Menominee Police Department, Hermansville Rescue Squad, and Menominee County 911.

The death remains under investigation. Witnesses with information related to the fatality, including businesses that may have video footage, are encouraged to contact the Menominee Sheriff’s Office at 906-863-4441.

Information may also be reported anonymously via the Crime Stoppers of Marinette and Menominee County Facebook page, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile tip app.

