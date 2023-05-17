A survivor’s story: Chase Waters finds closure after sexual assault case reaches verdict

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A sexual assault survivor in Marquette County is finding closure after his assaulter was convicted last week.

Last Thursday former Negaunee Regional Dispatch Supervisor Brian McEachern was found guilty of three criminal sexual conduct charges. One of the survivors of his sexual assaults Chase Waters is coming forward about his journey to healing.

“I was an outdoorsman,” Waters said. “Me and my dad were always out in the woods or riding four-wheelers, or I was with my mom or grandma out shopping for outdoor stuff. I was just a happy-go-lucky kid. I didn’t have a care in the world.”

Waters was sexually assaulted by McEachern when he was 9 years old. His mother Traci Coolidge says his personality completely shifted after.

She and her husband had no idea why until seven years later, in 2021, when he opened up to them.

“The behavior change was very quick,” Coolidge said. I just remember I have had the conversation with my husband a thousand times like, where did my son go? He was here one day and gone the next.”

Waters says the sexual assault led him down a road of self-destruction.

“I was on the road to jail if I didn’t speak up,” Waters said. “I was either going to jail or going to prison. A lot of people who are in penitentiaries, they are in prisons, they are in jail, a lot of them are victims of trauma and they will not speak about it.”

McEachern was looked up to in the community. He was even awarded the MSP Civilian of the Year in 2016. Waters’ father worked with McEachern, and their family was close to him.

For these reasons, Waters says he was scared to come forward.

“I knew that if I were to tell, I knew what was coming which was court,” Waters said. “I didn’t want to have to relive it, and I knew I was going to have to and I knew it was going to come out, and I didn’t want to deal with it, so I put it on the back burner and just let it hurt me for years.”

He says the stigma for male sexual assault survivors is difficult for many to overcome.

“A lot of men lie to themselves and put it on the back burner and say it didn’t happen and we take in that pain and push it down,” Waters said. “We don’t talk about our problems because we feel like nobody listens and nobody is going to care, and nobody is going believe us.

Waters’ mother encourages parents to talk to their kids about sexual assault.

“If it is not brought to the surface and not dealt with, it can be so damaging,” Waters said. “Get help, talk to your kids, have that conversation, open that conversation up, talk with friends.”

Now that McEachern has been convicted, Waters says he is finally able to find closure. He encourages everyone who is a victim of sexual assault to not let it define you.

“No matter what has happened to you when you are younger, whatever has happened to you, don’t let it define who you are,” Waters said. “It does not define who you are. What you do every day defines the person who you are.”

Now that the trial is over, Waters says he wants to become a corrections officer. First, he looks forward to spending time with his family on vacation in the Bahamas. He says he appreciates the jury for their work during the trial.

For Sexual Assault resources, visit the National Sexual Violence Resources Center website, the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking website or the Women’s Center website.

