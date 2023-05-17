Saturday morning farmer’s markets returning to Marquette Commons May 20
Shop from over 70 vendors this Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday morning markets return to the Marquette Commons this weekend.
Rain or shine, you can shop at over 70 vendor booths from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
You can shop at the market with a gift card this year, available for purchase at mqtfarmersmarket.com.
Food assistance is also accepted.
Yoga is offered every Saturday morning at the market, starting at 9:45 a.m.
No pets/dogs are allowed on the plaza during the market.
