Saturday morning farmer’s markets returning to Marquette Commons May 20

Shop from over 70 vendors this Saturday
The Marquette Commons plaza is ready for the farmers market.
The Marquette Commons plaza is ready for the farmers market.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday morning markets return to the Marquette Commons this weekend.

Rain or shine, you can shop at over 70 vendor booths from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with Mike Bradford of the Downtown Development Authority about what’s new this season.

You can shop at the market with a gift card this year, available for purchase at mqtfarmersmarket.com.

Food assistance is also accepted.

What's new this season at the Marquette farmers market.
What to find at the Marquette farmers market this weekend.

Yoga is offered every Saturday morning at the market, starting at 9:45 a.m.

No pets/dogs are allowed on the plaza during the market.

