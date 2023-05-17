Rapid River woman dead in single-vehicle rollover crash on M-35

FORD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Gladstone Post responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Delta County Wednesday.

At about 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, troopers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on M-35 in Ford River Township.

Upon their arrival on the scene, troopers pronounced 44-year-old Kelly Marshall, of Rapid River, deceased.

Alcohol and seatbelt usage are believed to be contributing factors. The crash is under investigation.

Troopers from the Gladstone Post were assisted by Ford River Twp. Fire Department and Rampart EMS.

