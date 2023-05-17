NMU Soccer Programs host camps for kids

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Men and Women’s Soccer Leagues are collaborating to host a K-12 soccer camp for this week.

Every spring and summer the NMU soccer programs host youth camps to show the little ones how to play like the big kids. They review basic techniques and tactics.

NMU Men’s Soccer Head Coach Alex Fatovic said his favorite part is getting to know the kids.

“They’ve got great personalities and they’re big soccer fans which is really great to see,” said Fatovic. “We just want to grow the game the best we can, even though we’re in a hockey town. They love it and they’re also great kids. We love connecting with the community and having people out and that’s how you grow support for your program, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The upcoming summer session will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday during the last two weeks in July. To sign your child up for the summer session, click here.

