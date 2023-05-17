Natural gas leak under investigation in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An apparent natural gas leak was still under investigation in Escanaba Tuesday night, but traffic can travel north and south again on North Lincoln Road.

Around 8:30 p.m., MDOT sent out an alert about a road closure on North Lincoln Road due to a natural gas leak.

Escanaba Public Safety says a company doing work in the area severed a natural gas line near the Admiral gas station.

No one was evacuated. Escanaba Public Safety says there were some temporary business closures in the area and brief road closures. No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.