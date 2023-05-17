Michigan High Speed Internet Office hosts listening session to address broadband barriers in UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan High Speed Internet Office is looking to hear about broadband barriers residents might be facing in the U.P.

The office held a listening session at NMU’s Northern Center Wednesday. Attendees were given stickers and had to identify, on a scale of 1 to 4, the most difficult broadband barriers they experienced.

Digital Equity Director Allie Herkenroder said this event is gathering data to help develop solutions to those barriers.

“It’s based off individuals, and what is most important to me, may be different for what’s most important to you,” Herkenroder said. “Then we let folks have a conversation about it, and how it’s impacting their daily lives, and then, also, figuring out what we can do to help provide solutions. We understand that we have to be solutions based because we know we can’t solve this problem without the input from folks all across the state.”

The Michigan High Speed Internet Office plans on returning in the summer for public comment regarding the data they collect.

