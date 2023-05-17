Menominee Police Department reveals name of military-grade robot

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A military-grade robot at the Menominee City Police Department (MCPD) now has a name.

The MCPD visited Blesch Intermediate School to present the robot and announce that they were holding a name contest in March. On Wednesday, the winning name was revealed. The three finalists were Miles, Tiny Tank, and Echo. The winning name is Echo.

The class that nominated Echo will receive a pizza party, courtesy of Freedom for Patriots.

The school hopes this positive interaction with the police will stick with the students.

“Many times when law enforcement is involved with families, it is for a negative aspect. So, being able to bring the officers into the building and have a relationship with our students, we hope long term it builds more positivity,” said Scott Martin, Blesch Intermediate School Principal.

On top of sponsoring the pizza party, the Freedom for Patriots organization donated $200 to the Menominee Police Department. The Menominee Downtown Business Association sponsored the contest, and donated $500 to the school for supplies and $500 to the police department.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.