Menominee Police Department reveals name of military-grade robot

The three finalists were Miles, Tiny Tank, and Echo. The winning name is Echo.
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A military-grade robot at the Menominee City Police Department (MCPD) now has a name.

The MCPD visited Blesch Intermediate School to present the robot and announce that they were holding a name contest in March. On Wednesday, the winning name was revealed. The three finalists were Miles, Tiny Tank, and Echo. The winning name is Echo.

The class that nominated Echo will receive a pizza party, courtesy of Freedom for Patriots.

The school hopes this positive interaction with the police will stick with the students.

“Many times when law enforcement is involved with families, it is for a negative aspect. So, being able to bring the officers into the building and have a relationship with our students, we hope long term it builds more positivity,” said Scott Martin, Blesch Intermediate School Principal.

On top of sponsoring the pizza party, the Freedom for Patriots organization donated $200 to the Menominee Police Department. The Menominee Downtown Business Association sponsored the contest, and donated $500 to the school for supplies and $500 to the police department.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Houghton church suing KFC franchise owner claims development violates property rights; owner says former court decision will prove claim wrong
UPDATE: MSP identifies Pelkie man who died in single-vehicle crash near Painesdale
John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
An Escanaba Public Safety SUV blocks traffic on North Lincoln Road, May 16, 2023, while a...
UPDATE: Escanaba natural gas leak caused by third-party construction crew
Grace Blair
TV6 names new weeknight co-anchor

Latest News

Menominee Police Department reveals name of military-grade robot
Menominee Police Department reveals name of military-grade robot
Home Builders Association of the UP to host Business After Hours event
Home Builders Association of the UP to host Business After Hours event
St. Vincent De Paul reveals renovations
St. Vincent De Paul reveals renovations
Michigan High Speed Internet Office hosts listening session to address broadband barriers in UP
Michigan High Speed Internet Office hosts listening session to address broadband barriers in UP
Copper Country Humane Society halts dog surrenders as they reach max kennel capacity
Copper Country Humane Society halts dog surrenders as they reach max kennel capacity