Home Builders Association of the UP to host Business After Hours event

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association (HBA) of the Upper Peninsula is hosting a Business After Hours event next week.

The event will be a free opportunity for folks to meet members of the HBA, learn about the organization and network with other business owners. Folks will also get free drinks and door prize tickets.

Organizers say everyone should attend the event, whether you’re interested in joining the HBA or know nothing about it.

“If you are a business that might be interested in learning more about the HBA and becoming a member, we really encourage you to come down,” said Sarah Foster, HBA of the U.P. CEO. “If you’re part of the public and you’re like, ‘gosh, what does the HBA even do?’ Come and see us and we’ll be happy to talk to you.”

The Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula Business After Hours event will be Tuesday, May 23 at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center in Ishpeming from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

