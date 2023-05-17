Home Builders Association of the UP to host Business After Hours event

HBA of the U.P. Business After Hours.
HBA of the U.P. Business After Hours.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association (HBA) of the Upper Peninsula is hosting a Business After Hours event next week.

The event will be a free opportunity for folks to meet members of the HBA, learn about the organization and network with other business owners. Folks will also get free drinks and door prize tickets.

Organizers say everyone should attend the event, whether you’re interested in joining the HBA or know nothing about it.

“If you are a business that might be interested in learning more about the HBA and becoming a member, we really encourage you to come down,” said Sarah Foster, HBA of the U.P. CEO. “If you’re part of the public and you’re like, ‘gosh, what does the HBA even do?’ Come and see us and we’ll be happy to talk to you.”

The Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula Business After Hours event will be Tuesday, May 23 at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center in Ishpeming from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Houghton church suing KFC franchise owner claims development violates property rights; owner says former court decision will prove claim wrong
UPDATE: MSP identifies Pelkie man who died in single-vehicle crash near Painesdale
John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
Grace Blair
TV6 names new weeknight co-anchor
UPDATE: Baraga County man faces 6 felonies related to the delivery of cocaine

Latest News

Rapid River woman dead in single-vehicle rollover crash on M-35
The storm in May brought down a lot of trees and caused flooding on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.
Crews work to clear Iron Ore Heritage Trail
NMU Soccer Programs host camps for kids
NMU Soccer Programs host camps for kids
Marquette County Board opposes aggregate mine legislation
Marquette County Board opposes aggregate mine legislation