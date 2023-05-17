Freighter freed after getting stuck in Detroit River

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 639-foot lake freighter that got stuck in the Detroit River off Belle Isle Wednesday morning has been freed, according to the United States Coast Guard Sector Detroit.

The Coast Guard said the Mark W. Barker ran soft aground around 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 due to an electronics malfunction.

Throughout the incident, there were no immediate threats to persons or the environment. Mariners were advised to stay clear of the area, but were able to continue transiting the river.

The ship, carrying approximately 21,000 metric tons of salt and 105,000 gallons of diesel fuel, remained stable throughout the incident with no signs of pollution discharge or hull damage reported.

“We worked closely with all relevant parties to ensure the safety of our waterways and the prompt resolution of this incident,” said Lt. j.g. Adeeb Ahmad, Sector Detroit’s public affairs officer. “The successful refloating of the Mark W. Barker highlights our commitment to maintaining the safety and continuity of our maritime transportation system.”

The ship was assisted by towing vessel to the Belle Isle anchorage, where Coast Guard investigators will be on scene to assess any damages and ensure repairs are completed as necessary before the vessel resumes its voyage.

The river remains open to traffic.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.