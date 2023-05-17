Dry spell ends with scattered rain for next couple days

Dry conditions continue throughout Wednesday and most of Thursday with fire watches set to wrap up Thursday evening. That is mostly due to increasing rain chances Thursday evening starting in the western portions and central counties later. Some individuals could hear some rumbling of thunder at times during Thursday night with light showers by Friday morning. The weekend is looking cool but warm air from the southwest is set to approach by next Tuesday.

NWS Alerts

Thursday: Increasing clouds throughout the day with showers and thundershowers in the night

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Friday: Scattered showers linger with cooling air

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Saturday: Light showers in the morning; partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny; cooler

>Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny; mild air

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies; warmer

>Highs: Low top Mid 70s

