Downtown Marquette Farmers Market Prepares for opening weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are currently underway for the Marquette Farmers Market opening day this Saturday.

This year there will be gift cards available to be used at the weekly market. Those can be purchased online at their website.

Sara Johnson, the market manager for the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market said it starts off as a very individual event, but it’s all worth it when everyone comes together as a community.

Vendors travel from the Keweenaw, Northern Wisconsin and across the U.P. to sell their goods at the Marquette Commons every Saturday. Johnson said the Marquette Farmers Market is the largest farmer’s market in the area, and it’s important for the community to continue to support it.

“It’s really important to support your local farmer’s market because you are contributing to the local economy,” said Johnson. “When you’re shopping at the market, you’re spending dollars on people here in the community and you’re keeping those dollars in the community.”

Johnson said that people are not only getting produce picked at the height of freshness and high-quality artisan made goods, but they are getting to form a relationship with the vendor who is making or growing that product.

“Ask questions if you have food allergies or if you’re just curious, or if you’ve never seen something before and you don’t know how to cook it. Not only are you supporting yourself with your purchases, you’re supporting your neighbors. You’re also forming relationships, and I think that social aspect is something that not a lot of people remember or think about,” Johnson said.

Johnson encourages everyone to come, even if you don’t plan to buy anything.

Opening day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at the Marquette Commons. It will continue weekly until November.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.