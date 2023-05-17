Dickinson County elementary students release Chinook Salmon, completing six-month project

SPALDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County third graders completed their Chinook Salmon project Wednesday.

One by one, Woodland Elementary third-grade students released 70 Chinook Salmon into the Cedar River in Spalding Township, finishing a six-month-long project.

Third-grade student Kelsey Mitera said it was a valuable experience.

“It taught me how to work together with others [better]. It was also amazing that you got to see the life cycle before your eyes,” Mitera said.

Mitera said her favorite part of the project was interacting with the fish in the classroom.

“It is exciting and kind of nerve-wracking,” Mitera said. “You don’t know if they are going to try and jump out.”

Normenco Sportsman Club in Spalding Township and Trout Unlimited sponsored the project. Volunteers from both helped the students release the salmon.

“You can see the joy in them. They have a riot in it. They have the joy right from seeing the eggs, up to throwing them in the river,” said Rick Virta, Trout Unlimited member.

This is the second year Third Grade Teacher Bryan Johnson has partnered with trout unlimited for the project.

“He is fantastic with it,” Virta said. “We are going to be losing him with it because he is being promoted to Assistant Principal. We are looking to add another volunteer teacher at Woodland.”

After releasing the salmon, a DNR conservation officer taught the students about fishing safety. Virta said he hopes students see the importance of preserving wildlife.

