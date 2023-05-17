Crews work to clear Iron Ore Heritage Trail

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail has seen some damage from the past snowstorm.

Crews are working to make it a safe spot for recreation. The storm in May brought down trees and caused flooding on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail. The portion between County Roads 478 and 601 in Humboldt Township is currently closed due to a 30-foot washout.

In addition to that, there is flooding in the low area in East Negaunee. The rest of the trails remain open, however crews working to restore the area urge users to be careful of floods and wreckage scattered around the trails.

Carol Fulsher, the Iron Ore Heritage Trail administrator, said the closed section will be fixed by June 9 and they will keep their Facebook page up to date with any changes.

Fulsher also said they have hired workers, volunteers, and adopt-a-trail are working to clean them up.

“They’ll all be out in May working on the trail, you’ll see people out. I’d say be aware, you may see more traffic on the trail because of that. We’re trying really hard to beautify the trail and make it a safe spot for you,” said Fulsher.

The Iron Range Roll is coming up on the first weekend in June. Fulsher said they are working to have the trails ready by that time.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.