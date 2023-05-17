Cool & hazy then thundershowers return tomorrow
Another dry day is ahead with hazy sunshine since smoke particles will still be heavy across the Great Lakes. Our next front comes in tomorrow. This will bring scattered showers and thundershowers starting tomorrow afternoon through Friday. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50-1.25″.
Today: Hazy sunshine and cool
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s along shorelines, low to mid 60s inland
Thursday: Becoming cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers and cooler
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Saturday: A few showers in the east early in the morning. Then, becoming sunny
>Highs: Low to mid-60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler
>Highs: Low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Low to mid-60s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and milder
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
