Cool & hazy then thundershowers return tomorrow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another dry day is ahead with hazy sunshine since smoke particles will still be heavy across the Great Lakes. Our next front comes in tomorrow. This will bring scattered showers and thundershowers starting tomorrow afternoon through Friday. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50-1.25″.

Today: Hazy sunshine and cool

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s along shorelines, low to mid 60s inland

Thursday: Becoming cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers and cooler

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Saturday: A few showers in the east early in the morning. Then, becoming sunny

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

