All Booked UP: Join Upper Michigan Today in reading ‘The Bear’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Join Upper Michigan Today in reading ‘The Bear’ by Andrew Krivaks.

Peter White Public Library’s Marty Achatz and Amanda Pierce join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson for an All Booked UP discussion chat of April-May’s read, ‘The Littlest Library’, before diving into the synopsis of the next pick.

But first, stories of the day.

TV6 News has a new weeknight anchor, there’s debate over “Taco Tuesday”, and Tia needs help picking out an outfit.

A new TV6 anchor, Dancing With Our Stars, Moonwalkers, Taco Tuesday, and an Eras Tour outfit.

Now, back to books.

'The Littlest Library' discussion chat.

You can join Tia, Elizabeth, and the folks from Peter White Public Library for a discussion chat on The Bear at 11:30 a.m. on June 17 at The Courtyards in Marquette.

