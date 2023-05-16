What to eat before, during, and after you run a race

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With summer around the corner, more runners will take to the trails and streets to train.

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson are running the Queen City Half Marathon on July 29 and are training with the help of Queen City Running Co.

Certified Sports Nutritionist Kari Getschow stopped by Upper Michigan Today to help the co-hosts round out their training with nutrition advice.

But first, stories of the day.

Fire Danger, fishin' season, AM radio stations, and student loans.

Now, back to sports nutrition.

Kari Getschow has been an athletic trainer at Synergy Fitness in Marquette for a decade. She holds a master’s degree in exercise physiology and sports nutrition. Following graduation, she passed her CISSN Sports Nutrition Certification.

As of last month, Getschow has been offering specialized sports nutrition courses through Zoom.

On Saturday, May 20, you can Zoom into a sports nutrition class designed for perimenopause and postmenopause athletes.

You can register by calling Kari at (906) 228-7600 or emailing her at kari.synergymqt@gmail.com.

Sports Nutritionist Kari Getschow is offering a 45-minute Zoom class about nutrition for perimenopause and postmenopause athletes.

Proper nutrition is vital to your athletic training.

When you take weight loss out of the picture, Getschow says there are really no bad foods.

However, different foods have different effects on your body, so it’s wise to be intentional about what you eat when you eat it.

Getschow quizzes Tia and Elizabeth on their knowledge of pre-race, during-race, and post-race nutrition.

Certified Sports Nutritionist Kari Getschow quizzes Tia and Elizabeth on their knowledge of good pre and post-race food.

Certified Sports Nutritionist Kari Getschow breaks down what you should eat after you run your race.

Synergy Fitness is located on the lower level of the Upper Peninsula Medical Center in Marquette.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP mobile app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.