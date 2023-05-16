WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher

Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him. (Source: BEN WATKINS/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It was a scary scene at a youth baseball game over the weekend.

A 7-year-old catcher was engulfed by a short-lived dust devil Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sand and debris spiraled around Bauer Zoya for a few seconds before the 17-year-old umpire rescued him.

Bauer said it felt like 10 minutes to him.

But that dust didn’t stop him from playing.

His dad poured water on him to get the dirt out of his eyes, and he went back into the game.

Unfortunately, his team didn’t end up winning the three-game tournament.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Houghton church suing KFC franchise owner claims development violates property rights
Baraga County man in jail after cocaine bust
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill

Latest News

Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital
Marquette Breakfast Rotary awards $45,000 to 22 organizations
Marquette Breakfast Rotary awards $45,000 to 22 organizations
KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Houghton church suing KFC franchise owner claims development violates property rights; owner says former court decision will prove claim wrong
Airport personnel, first responders train with mock airplane crash exercise
Airport personnel, first responders train with mock airplane crash exercise
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office warns motorists to buckle up
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office warns motorists to buckle up