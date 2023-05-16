Volunteers needed to pick up Forestville litter

Their mission is to clean up as much of the garbage as they can around Forestville.
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 16, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Community sponsors are organizing a clean-up event in Marquette County.

A group of volunteers will head to Forestville to clean up the litter left behind in Marquette County. Their mission is to clean up as much of the garbage and abandoned furniture as they can around Forestville. They will be cleaning up about a half mile area surrounding their meeting place.

Blackrocks Brewery and Top-Notch Builders are sponsoring the event and North Country Disposal donated a dumpster. Forestville Resident and Event Organizer Raymond Little said he hopes to teach the next generations not to litter.

“There’s been people throwing trash out here long before I was born, I’ve been living here for like ten years and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down,” said Little. “I’d like to get kids involved too, maybe teach future generations that it’s not okay to throw your trash in the woods.”

The Forestville Cleanup will take place at noon on May 20. They will be meeting at the railroad tracks on Forestville Road and Harlow Lake Road, just before Dead River Falls.

Anyone is welcome to join in. All you have to do is show up and bring a pair of gloves.

