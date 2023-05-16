UPHRA hosts annual Spring Summit conference

Upper Peninsula Human Resources Association.
Upper Peninsula Human Resources Association.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Human resource (HR) professionals from across the U.P. gathered for a conference Tuesday.

The Upper Peninsula Human Resource Association (UPHRA) hosted its annual Spring Summit. HR professionals learned about the industry through presentations, breakout sessions and panels. Participants discussed topics such as employee burnout, HR technology and leadership.

Organizers say many businesses in the Upper Peninsula only have one HR professional, which can make them feel isolated.

“This is a great reminder for that group that there are other HR professionals here that can help you, that can support you, that you can ask questions to,” said Robin Chapekis, UPHRA chapter president. “Our board is open to that. It’s just a great way to connect with other HR pros in the area.”

If you’re an HR professional, you can join the UPHRA here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Houghton church suing KFC franchise owner claims development violates property rights; owner says former court decision will prove claim wrong
Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
UPDATE: Baraga County man faces 6 felonies related to the manufacturing of cocaine
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill

Latest News

Wildlife conversationalists plant tree saplings to improve deer winter habitat
Wildlife conversationalists plant tree saplings to improve deer winter habitat
UP farms experience delays from May snowstorm
UP farms experience delays from May snowstorm
Their mission is to clean up as much of the garbage as they can around Forestville.
Volunteers needed to pick up Forestville litter
There will be different meal options, a cash bar and live music.
Benefit for Negaunee resident set for Sunday