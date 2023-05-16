UPHRA hosts annual Spring Summit conference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Human resource (HR) professionals from across the U.P. gathered for a conference Tuesday.

The Upper Peninsula Human Resource Association (UPHRA) hosted its annual Spring Summit. HR professionals learned about the industry through presentations, breakout sessions and panels. Participants discussed topics such as employee burnout, HR technology and leadership.

Organizers say many businesses in the Upper Peninsula only have one HR professional, which can make them feel isolated.

“This is a great reminder for that group that there are other HR professionals here that can help you, that can support you, that you can ask questions to,” said Robin Chapekis, UPHRA chapter president. “Our board is open to that. It’s just a great way to connect with other HR pros in the area.”

If you’re an HR professional, you can join the UPHRA here.

