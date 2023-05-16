U.P. HIGH ACHIEVE CYBERSECURITY SCHOLARSHIP

Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) -

7 Westwood High School students were victorious in the Cyberstart America competition.

Perala is the teacher who helped the 7 students prepare.

“It is an all online contest. It gamifies cyber security, so its a capture the flag where they have to complete various missions to progress to the next level,” said Perala.

They were among 1,000 students total and 8 from the Upper Peninsula who were awarded a scholarship to cover the GIAC Foundational Cybersecurity Technologies Certification. That’s worth 3 college credits.

NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said their success was a team effort.

“To see the kids and the teachers team up and really dive into this and be successful, not just say yeah we are studying cyber security, but prove that they are gaining skills and competencies that hold up against kids around the nation, that’s just something that speaks volumes to our kids work ethic and their ability to commit to something and see it through,” said DeAugustine.

Ian Kauppila is one of the students who won the award. He said cybersecurity can do more than protect your data.

“Well for one information would be stolen on the internet all the time without it, and I think it helps get people interested in knowing how computers work, because you want to know how to defend your data on the internet,” said Kauppila.

Ian Kauppila said he will be considering Northern Michigan University’s Cybersecurity program.

Congratulations to Ian, Kaylin Doney, Kaitln Moebius, Clara Kruger, Niko Heinzel, John Thomsen, and Hunter Nap.

