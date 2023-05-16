U.P. HIGH ACHIEVE CYBERSECURITY SCHOLARSHIP

7 Westwood High School students were victorious in the Cyberstart America competition.
7 Westwood High School students were victorious in the Cyberstart America competition.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) -

7 Westwood High School students were victorious in the Cyberstart America competition.

Perala is the teacher who helped the 7 students prepare.

“It is an all online contest. It gamifies cyber security, so its a capture the flag where they have to complete various missions to progress to the next level,” said Perala.

They were among 1,000 students total and 8 from the Upper Peninsula who were awarded a scholarship to cover the GIAC Foundational Cybersecurity Technologies Certification. That’s worth 3 college credits.

NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said their success was a team effort.

“To see the kids and the teachers team up and really dive into this and be successful, not just say yeah we are studying cyber security, but prove that they are gaining skills and competencies that hold up against kids around the nation, that’s just something that speaks volumes to our kids work ethic and their ability to commit to something and see it through,” said DeAugustine.

Ian Kauppila is one of the students who won the award. He said cybersecurity can do more than protect your data.

“Well for one information would be stolen on the internet all the time without it, and I think it helps get people interested in knowing how computers work, because you want to know how to defend your data on the internet,” said Kauppila.

Ian Kauppila said he will be considering Northern Michigan University’s Cybersecurity program.

Congratulations to Ian, Kaylin Doney, Kaitln Moebius, Clara Kruger, Niko Heinzel, John Thomsen, and Hunter Nap.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Houghton church suing KFC franchise owner claims development violates property rights; owner says former court decision will prove claim wrong
Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
UPDATE: Baraga County man faces 6 felonies related to the manufacturing of cocaine
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill

Latest News

There will be different meal options, a cash bar and live music.
Benefit for Negaunee resident set for Sunday
Benefit for Negaunee resident set for Sunday
Benefit for Negaunee resident set for Sunday
Traffic control is set to begin the day after Memorial Day, with deconstruction of the east...
Houghton Lakeshore Drive parking deck removal begins in early June
Staff at Stephen’s Real Estate volunteered their time to help clean-up Dorothy Hendrickson’s...
Dickinson County realtors volunteer time for a free spring clean-up giveaway