TV6 names new weeknight co-anchor

Grace Blair
Grace Blair(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 has announced the promotion of Grace Blair to the weekday evening news co-anchor role.

Grace currently anchors the TV6 Early News and TV6 Late News on Saturdays and Sundays and reports three days a week from the TV6 Escanaba Bureau.

Starting in early June, Grace will co-anchor the TV6 Early News and TV6 News Tonight with Cody Boyer weeknights at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. ET. Grace will also continue to report for TV6 Investigates.

“Grace has become an incredible leader in our newsroom and community, and I know she will grow even more in this expanded role,” said news director Andrew LaCombe.

Grace joined the TV6 team in February 2020. A Florida native, she graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication.

“I have wanted to be an anchor for as long as I can remember,” said Grace. “I’m incredibly excited to be able to fulfil this dream with TV6 and anchor alongside Cody. While I’m a little sentimental about leaving Escanaba, I’m ready for this next adventure – and to see more of my coworkers every day!”

