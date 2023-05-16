Tigers begin 2-game series with the Pirates

The Detroit Tigers open a two-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson celebrates in the dugout with teammates after scoring on a...
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson celebrates in the dugout with teammates after scoring on a two-run double hit by Akil Baddoo during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-21, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, one strikeout); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 4.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -119, Pirates -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers start a two-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Detroit is 9-9 in home games and 18-21 overall. The Tigers are 8-4 in games decided by one run.

Pittsburgh is 12-10 in road games and 22-19 overall. The Pirates have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.79.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Rogers is third on the Tigers with nine extra base hits (four doubles and five home runs). Javier Baez is 12-for-41 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 RBI for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 6-for-29 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 2-8, .178 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

