Seasonal allergies pick up as weather warms

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - With the warmer weather here, seasonal allergies are in full swing in the U.P.

The sounds of sniffling and sneezing are common noises at this time of year. National weather service meteorologist Matt Zika says trees blooming are to blame.

“We don’t do direct monitoring for pollen or air quality here at the Weather Service but we know weather plays a role and the weather setup for this year for the allergy sufferers are as bad as it can get based on a cool April into early May and now all of the trees are beginning to burst out with all their leaves and we are seeing the huge pollen counts across the U.P. currently,” Zika said.

Aspirus Health System Pharmacist Candi Silvola says there are ways to treat allergies at home.

“If someone comes into the pharmacy, I will usually recommend an over-the-counter antihistamines. Claritin, Zyrtec and Allegra are three very good ones,” Silvola said. Claritin and Allegra won’t make you tired but Zyrtec there is a possibility, so I normally recommend taking that at bedtime.”

Silvola says these over-the-counter medications work to reduce a certain natural chemical compound from being produced.

“When coming in contact with something that you are allergic to your body releases histamine and that is what causes the runny nose, itch eyes, sneezing and scratching so when you take an antihistamine that blocks that histamine so that is how it counteracts what is happening in the body,” Silvola said.

Zika says allergies should be a continued concern for the next couple of weeks. “All of the trees are popping out at the same time and without much rain in the immediate forecast it is going to remain a significant allergy season for the next couple of weeks,” Zika said.

Silvola says if over-the-counter medication is not enough to treat your allergies you should visit a doctor immediately.

