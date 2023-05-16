Peter White Public Library home to hatching duck, goose eggs

Peter White Public Library's goose and duck eggs
Peter White Public Library's goose and duck eggs(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. library is home to some hatching feathered friends this week.

The Peter White Public Library received a goose egg from a patron and duck eggs from Briarpatch Farms in Harvey. The library has been incubating them for about a month. The ducklings are already starting to hatch. The library expects them to be fully hatched by Wednesday. The gosling will likely hatch sometime next week.

The library says you can check on the ducklings during the library’s open hours this week.

“If you want to come and see the ducklings here at the library, come during the library’s open hours,” said Sarah Rehborg, Peter White Public Library youth services librarian. “The ducklings, it sounds like, will be leaving by the time we close Friday this week. So, if you want to see them, you’re going to want to pop in this week.”

Folks will still have a chance to see the gosling after it hatches next week.

