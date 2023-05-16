Mild and sunny before rain, t-storms roll in late Thursday

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

*High Fire Danger rating forecasted for Wednesday from a combination of dry and mild air. Fires can start easily from most causes, with rapid spread and short-distance spotting common. DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

Aside from a hazy sky as elevated smoke carries from wildfires in Western Canada, high pressure builds over Upper Michigan for a mild, dry and mostly sunny midweek.

Then, rain chances pick up later Thursday as a fast-moving clipper system arrives from Manitoba. Scattered rain and thunderstorms expected through the end of Friday -- Thursday-Friday rain amounts can total over an inch for some areas, including the Central U.P.

Subsequent systems from the Canadian Shield spread rain showers over the weekend before drying out into Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear but hazy with patchy morning frost; light and variable winds

>Lows: 20s/30s (coldest interior)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hazy, mild and dry; light breezes

>Highs: 40s/50s Shore ... 60s Inland

Thursday: Increasing clouds with scattered rain, thunderstorms spreading west to east overnight; breezy

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, thunderstorms plus isolated wintry mix west before diminishing overnight; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers east diminishing during the daytime; warm

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool; breezy

>Highs: 50s/60

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with scattered rain showers; breezy

>Highs: 60s

