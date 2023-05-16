Marquette City Planning Commission approves site plan development for new hotel

A map of the area surrounding the proposed hotel.
A map of the area surrounding the proposed hotel.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new hotel could be coming to Marquette.

The Marquette City Planning Commission unanimously approved a site plan development for a new hotel on Tuesday night. If the project moves forward, it will be an 81-room, three-story Best Western hotel located at 1200 and 1220 Wilson St. That’s along McClellan Avenue between Wilson Street and Odovero Drive.

The developer, Moyle Companies, says that another new hotel in Marquette will be necessary as the city continues to grow.

“The city of Marquette is an exciting, growing place,” said Andrew Kemper with Moyle Companies. “We’d like to be part of that. We believe that the growth of the city will support a new hotel facility.”

The next step for Moyle Companies is to get permits from other authorities such as MDOT and the Marquette County Building Codes Department. The Commission approved this project in 2019, but it was idle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

