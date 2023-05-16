Kognisjon Bryggeri making its mark on the Third Street Marketplace

The brewery is up and running and ready to serve you one of its 16 beers
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Kognisjon Bryggeri.
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Kognisjon Bryggeri.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 16, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kognisjon Bryggeri is now open and serving 16 beers from its spot in the Third Street Marketplace in Marquette.

Owner Jay Clancey ultimately decided to go with the Norwegian spelling of “Cognition Brewery” to give the Marquette location a life, and reputation, of its own.

Upper Michigan Today stopped by on Tuesday to look around the new space and find out what’s in store for customers this summer.

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at the new brewery in the Third Street Marketplace.

Brewers Chris Thompson and Boldy give a look around the space where the magic happens.

They plan to combine traditionally brewed beers with unique and fresh flavors for a wide variety of beers on tap.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look at the room where the magic happens at Kognisjon Bryggeri.

Right now, Kognisjon is serving up 16 beers on tap.

What to drink at Kognisjon Bryggeri.

The brewery is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Kognisjon Bryggeri is open from 11:00 to 11:00 daily in the Third Street Marketplace.

