Kognisjon Bryggeri making its mark on the Third Street Marketplace

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kognisjon Bryggeri is now open and serving 16 beers from its spot in the Third Street Marketplace in Marquette.

Owner Jay Clancey ultimately decided to go with the Norwegian spelling of “Cognition Brewery” to give the Marquette location a life, and reputation, of its own.

Upper Michigan Today stopped by on Tuesday to look around the new space and find out what’s in store for customers this summer.

Brewers Chris Thompson and Boldy give a look around the space where the magic happens.

They plan to combine traditionally brewed beers with unique and fresh flavors for a wide variety of beers on tap.

Right now, Kognisjon is serving up 16 beers on tap.

The brewery is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

