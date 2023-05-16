Houghton Higher Love Cannabis staff volunteers at Copper Country Humane Society

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Staff from Higher Love Cannabis in Houghton gave their time to help animals on Monday.

They volunteered to keep sheltered dogs and cats company at the Copper Country Humane Society (CCHS). Staff members visited with cats and kittens in the cat room and walked dogs on the nearby Nara Nature Trails.

“This is just a great day at work,” said Higher Love Special Operations Director Trisha Anderson. “Being able to hang out with our furry friends.”

Additionally, Higher Love will be sponsoring a dog named Petey for adoption. They will post posters in the shop and on their Facebook page to try and find him a home.

Anderson says the staff will likely volunteer again in the future and sponsor another pet.

“This is our first time volunteering at the shelter,” continued Anderson. “We absolutely intend on doing it again. We really want to support the community that supports us.”

She also encourages the community to come out and volunteer as well.

“The humane society is always in need of volunteers,” added Anderson. “Not only does it feel really good, it feels really good to be able to make them a little bit more comfortable. It can be a really hard thing, you know, being in a shelter for a pet, so we just want to be able to make them as happy as we can.”

To learn more about CCHS and how to become a volunteer, visit their website.

