The Houghton From the Ground Festival is gearing up for its inaugural event

Enjoy and celebrate local music, artisans, and vendors
By Pavlina Osta
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first Houghton From the Ground Festival is happening Saturday, May 24th at the Houghton Waterfront Pier. Two weeks before the opening day of the Houghton Farmer’s Market.

This one-day event will be from noon to 6 in the afternoon. It will feature over 40 vendors including farmers with fresh produce, four bands performing live music, demonstrations from bike shops, and food trucks!

Pavlina Osta talked with the co-founder of From the Ground Farmers Market Collective to get a preview of the event.

For more information visit their website here

