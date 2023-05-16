Hazy sun & cooler day

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front passes through today with no rain, but cooler air. Therefore temperatures will gradually decrease. While we’re looking at a sunny day it might be a bit hazy at times from smoke moving in from the wildfires in Canada. Speaking of wildfires, we still have a very high wildfire danger risk today. Our next round of rain comes Thursday afternoon through Saturday. Rainfall amounts range from 0.50″ to 1.50″

Today: Mostly sunny, hazy, and breezy with temperatures decreasing during the day

>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 60s inland, 50s along the shorelines

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers during the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Cloudy with showers in the east

>Highs: Low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

