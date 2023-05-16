Feeding America holding 2 food distributions Wednesday

A Feeding America Food Truck in Marquette
A Feeding America Food Truck in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE/DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is holding two food distributions Wednesday in the Upper Peninsula.

The first is located in Delta County at the Salvation Army in Escanaba. The distribution will take place at 10 A.M ET. This is a drive-thru event, so please stay in your car.

The second event is in Marquette, at the Berry Events Center on NMU’s campus. Distribution there is set for 12p P.M ET. This is also a drive-thru event, so again pleast stay in your car.

