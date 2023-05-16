Down Wind Sports ready to gear you up for summer activities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don’t just dream about summer activities, get out and do them!

Down Wind Sports is ready to gear you up for all of your warm-weather fun this season.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by its Marquette location for a look at what’s in store.

Co-owner Jeff Stasser says stand-up paddle boards, e-bikes, and disc golf discs are extra popular this season.

The Marquette store is holding a demo day on June 24 at Tourist Park for all water sports so you can try out the equipment before you buy it.

Stasser says there will be special pricing during that event.

At the Houghton location, Down Wind Sports is holding an e-bike extravaganza on June 3.

Down Wind Sports is located at 514 N Third St. in Marquette.

