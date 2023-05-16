Dickinson County realtors volunteer time for a free spring clean-up giveaway

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County realtor agency looked to give back to the community Tuesday.

Stephen’s Real Estate shared a “spring clean-up” giveaway, asking for nominations for someone who would benefit from some help cleaning their yard.

Staff said they received several nominations. The winner of the giveaway was Dorothy Hendrickson of Kingsford.

Staff spent the morning on Tuesday mowing the lawn, mulching, weeding and planting.

