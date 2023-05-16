Benefit for Negaunee resident set for Sunday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee resident is calling for help from the community.

On Saturday, May 20, there will be a benefit for Chelsea Sicotte and her fiancé Ross. There will be different meal options, a cash bar and live music. There will be fresh local beef and pork, and homemade brats donated by Rainbow Packing. The brats will be smoked by Above the Bridge.

Chelsea was diagnosed with an aggressive from of Lymphoma in early April. This will require extensive chemotherapy treatments, including six rounds of 24-hour infusions lasting five consecutive days. This will continue throughout the summer, so Chelsea will not be able to work.

The benefit coordinator said it’s important for people to know they aren’t alone.

“We’re really hoping that the community comes out and shows them what we’re all about,” said Amber Talo, Stronger than Cancer event coordinator. “We help our own get through troubling times and I think it will be pretty impressive to see what our community is capable of.”

There are two meal options, with an additional option to grab-and-go. Kids under 12 $5 suggested donations. Kids under 2 are free.

Meal Option 1 is available at a $10 suggested donation. It includes the choice of a hamburger, hot dog, or brat with coleslaw and chips. Meal Option 2, $20 suggested donation, includes a smoked pulled pork sandwich, mac-n-cheese and baked beans.

There will also be the option to add-on smoked brisket samples for a $5 suggested donation while supplies last.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Negaunee VFW at 208 Gold Street.

If you are unable to attend, you can make a deposit at any Honor Credit Union to the ‘Chelsea Benefit’ account or donate online here.

