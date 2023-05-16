Benefit for Negaunee resident set for Sunday

On Saturday May 20, there will be a benefit for Chelsea Sicotte, and her fiancé Ross. There will be different meal options, a cash bar and live music.
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee resident is calling for help from the community.

On Saturday, May 20, there will be a benefit for Chelsea Sicotte and her fiancé Ross. There will be different meal options, a cash bar and live music. There will be fresh local beef and pork, and homemade brats donated by Rainbow Packing. The brats will be smoked by Above the Bridge.

Chelsea was diagnosed with an aggressive from of Lymphoma in early April. This will require extensive chemotherapy treatments, including six rounds of 24-hour infusions lasting five consecutive days. This will continue throughout the summer, so Chelsea will not be able to work.

The benefit coordinator said it’s important for people to know they aren’t alone.

“We’re really hoping that the community comes out and shows them what we’re all about,” said Amber Talo, Stronger than Cancer event coordinator. “We help our own get through troubling times and I think it will be pretty impressive to see what our community is capable of.”

There are two meal options, with an additional option to grab-and-go. Kids under 12 $5 suggested donations. Kids under 2 are free.

Meal Option 1 is available at a $10 suggested donation. It includes the choice of a hamburger, hot dog, or brat with coleslaw and chips. Meal Option 2, $20 suggested donation, includes a smoked pulled pork sandwich, mac-n-cheese and baked beans.

There will also be the option to add-on smoked brisket samples for a $5 suggested donation while supplies last.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Negaunee VFW at 208 Gold Street.

If you are unable to attend, you can make a deposit at any Honor Credit Union to the ‘Chelsea Benefit’ account or donate online here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Houghton church suing KFC franchise owner claims development violates property rights; owner says former court decision will prove claim wrong
Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
UPDATE: Baraga County man faces 6 felonies related to the manufacturing of cocaine
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill

Latest News

7 Westwood High School students were victorious in the Cyberstart America competition.
U.P. HIGH ACHIEVE CYBERSECURITY SCHOLARSHIP
Benefit for Negaunee resident set for Sunday
Benefit for Negaunee resident set for Sunday
Traffic control is set to begin the day after Memorial Day, with deconstruction of the east...
Houghton Lakeshore Drive parking deck removal begins in early June
Staff at Stephen’s Real Estate volunteered their time to help clean-up Dorothy Hendrickson’s...
Dickinson County realtors volunteer time for a free spring clean-up giveaway