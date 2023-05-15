Warm & sunny start to the week

High pressure is still in place today giving us sunny skies and dry conditions. Plan on a slight breeze with low humidity. This puts the U.P. at a very high wildfire danger risk. Avoid brush burning and watch where you’re placing out your cigarette buds. A dry cold front passes by tonight bringing more seasonal air for the midweek. our next system will bring Thursday evening through the weekend and a colder-than-normal air mass.

Today: Sunny and warm

>Highs: 50s to upper 60s along the shorelines, mid to upper 70s inland

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 50s north mid 60s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: 50s north mid 60s south

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Friday: Scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

