Warm & sunny start to the week
High pressure is still in place today giving us sunny skies and dry conditions. Plan on a slight breeze with low humidity. This puts the U.P. at a very high wildfire danger risk. Avoid brush burning and watch where you’re placing out your cigarette buds. A dry cold front passes by tonight bringing more seasonal air for the midweek. our next system will bring Thursday evening through the weekend and a colder-than-normal air mass.
Today: Sunny and warm
>Highs: 50s to upper 60s along the shorelines, mid to upper 70s inland
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: 50s north mid 60s south
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal
>Highs: 50s north mid 60s south
Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low to mid-60s
Friday: Scattered showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
