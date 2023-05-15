Warm & sunny start to the week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure is still in place today giving us sunny skies and dry conditions. Plan on a slight breeze with low humidity. This puts the U.P. at a very high wildfire danger risk. Avoid brush burning and watch where you’re placing out your cigarette buds. A dry cold front passes by tonight bringing more seasonal air for the midweek. our next system will bring Thursday evening through the weekend and a colder-than-normal air mass.

Alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Today: Sunny and warm

>Highs: 50s to upper 60s along the shorelines, mid to upper 70s inland

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 50s north mid 60s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: 50s north mid 60s south

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Friday: Scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brewery is located at the new Third Street Marketplace.
Kognisjon Bryggeri opens to the public
KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Grocery store, church file lawsuit against KFC development in Houghton
Baraga County man in jail after cocaine bust
Former Marquette Jerry Irby recalled watching this pontoon boat fall down the Silver Lake dam...
‘It was like a warzone’: Marquette officials recall Dead River flood on 20th anniversary
Ocean Navigator Cruise ship docked in Escanaba.
American Queen Voyages cruise ships arrive in Escanaba

Latest News

UV Index for the next few days
Warmest day of the week Monday with rain chances by week’s end
Sunny skies for the week with rain on Thursday
Warm and sunny skies for next few days
Cool but mostly pleasant Mother's Day Weekend with few rain chances
Seasonably cool towards Mother's Day -- stray shower, clouds to clear into the daytime Sunday.
Cool but mostly pleasant Mother’s Day Weekend with few rain chances