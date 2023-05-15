Quinnesec Billerud Mill scholarship recipients sign workforce deal

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Two U.P. high school seniors committed to their future careers after school Monday.

Lexie Vross, Kingsford High School senior, and Gavin Holdaway, Florence High School senior, are recipients of Quinnesec’s Billerud Mills scholarship program. These two students will study to become technicians.

“It is not just a job, it is a career. Once I got found out I got it, it was hurrah. Through my Mechatronics class, I learned about it,” said Vross.

Vross and Holdaway are in Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center Teacher Susan Sturn’s mechatronics class.

“My teacher, Mrs. Sturn, showed me the opportunity are how great it was. I knew it was for me,” said Holdaway.

This is the 5th year the mill has offered the $12,000 scholarship. It covers the tuition at Northern Wisconsin Tehnical College (NWTC) in Green Bay for two years.

After receiving their degrees, Vross and Holdaway will join the workforce at the mill. They will learn to become a critical part of its operation.

“We have anywhere from 3500 motors, we use 62 Megawatts of power. Then, we have control systems of everything for what we do. So, the ENI Technicians, that is their job, to maintain it,” said John Bittinger, Billerud Quinnesec Mill Maintenance & Engineering Business unit manager.

Bittinger said eight students made it through the first round of testing for the scholarship, which is the most applicants the mill has ever seen. He adds while every student interviewed was impressive, Vross and Holdaway stood apart from the rest.

“It was their maturity level. You’re talking about a high school student that comes in with the mentality of someone who has been in the field for a long time,” Bittinger said. “Their answers were spot on. They have great history; they went through the classes like Mechatronics. They have a different level of maturity from what I’m used to seeing. They stood out.”

After graduating high school, Vross and Holdaway will start technical training at NWTC this summer. They will have the option to earn money and work at the Quinnesec mill during summer and winter breaks while they are in school.

