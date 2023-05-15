Quinnesec Billerud Mill scholarship recipients sign workforce deal

Lexie Vross (left) and Gavin Holdaway (right) committed to their future after high school Monday.
Lexie Vross (left) and Gavin Holdaway (right) committed to their future after high school Monday.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Two U.P. high school seniors committed to their future careers after school Monday.

Lexie Vross, Kingsford High School senior, and Gavin Holdaway, Florence High School senior, are recipients of Quinnesec’s Billerud Mills scholarship program. These two students will study to become technicians.

“It is not just a job, it is a career. Once I got found out I got it, it was hurrah. Through my Mechatronics class, I learned about it,” said Vross.

Vross and Holdaway are in Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center Teacher Susan Sturn’s mechatronics class.

“My teacher, Mrs. Sturn, showed me the opportunity are how great it was. I knew it was for me,” said Holdaway.

This is the 5th year the mill has offered the $12,000 scholarship. It covers the tuition at Northern Wisconsin Tehnical College (NWTC) in Green Bay for two years.

After receiving their degrees, Vross and Holdaway will join the workforce at the mill. They will learn to become a critical part of its operation.

“We have anywhere from 3500 motors, we use 62 Megawatts of power. Then, we have control systems of everything for what we do. So, the ENI Technicians, that is their job, to maintain it,” said John Bittinger, Billerud Quinnesec Mill Maintenance & Engineering Business unit manager.

Bittinger said eight students made it through the first round of testing for the scholarship, which is the most applicants the mill has ever seen. He adds while every student interviewed was impressive, Vross and Holdaway stood apart from the rest.

“It was their maturity level. You’re talking about a high school student that comes in with the mentality of someone who has been in the field for a long time,” Bittinger said. “Their answers were spot on. They have great history; they went through the classes like Mechatronics. They have a different level of maturity from what I’m used to seeing. They stood out.”

After graduating high school, Vross and Holdaway will start technical training at NWTC this summer. They will have the option to earn money and work at the Quinnesec mill during summer and winter breaks while they are in school.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
Baraga County man in jail after cocaine bust
The brewery is located at the new Third Street Marketplace.
Kognisjon Bryggeri opens to the public
Former Marquette Jerry Irby recalled watching this pontoon boat fall down the Silver Lake dam...
‘It was like a warzone’: Marquette officials recall Dead River flood on 20th anniversary

Latest News

Trail head into one of the U.P.'s many trail systems.
MICHIGAN OFFICIALS HAVE REMINDERS FOR ATV SEASON
Marquette Breakfast Rotary Club.
Marquette Breakfast Rotary awards $45,000 to 22 organizations
While EMS worked on simulated patient triage, firefighters and airport staff put out the fire.
Airport personnel, first responders train with mock airplane crash exercise
The Marquette County Road Commission has begun filling potholes.
Officials look past May snowstorm to spring road construction