Michigan officials remind ORV drivers to practice safety on trails

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - With warmer weather, ORV season has started in upper Michigan. While many trails are now open, the DNR is still recommending extra caution.

Ron Yesney, U.P. trails coordinator for the DNR, said riders should watch their speeds and follow proper trail etiquette.

“We just encourage [people] to ride safely and avoid environmental degradation where they can. It might be fun to ride through the mud or ride through streams, but it’s not always the good thing to do environmentally,” said Yesney.

Yesney also said it is always extremely important to wear a helmet especially when riding fast.

“I know that with some side by sides, if you have the roll cage and the over the shoulder seatbelt it is not legally required, but we do encourage people even in those situations to wear a helmet,” said Yesney.

Michigan Rep. Jenn Hill (D-109th State House District) hopes to pass a bill that would prevent the removal of the ORV licensing program. Right now, the program requires riders to purchases licenses to ride on any public way or public trail.

“The number of off-road vehicle users has just grown enormously in the last few years, and we want to make sure that folks have a safe and fun place to ride. As well as safe and attractive trail heads,” said Hill.

That program is slated to end next year unless the bill passes. Hill added it helps fund maintenance of Michigan trails.

“it’s a very simple thing. Allows those revenues to continue to be collected so that we can continue to maintain the trails and hopefully expand them,” said Hill.

This bill has been referred to the Committee on Transportation, Mobility, and Infrastructure.

