Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Martha Stewart has landed a historic spot on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 81-year-old lifestyle businesswoman is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured.

Stewart revealed her cover shot on Monday’s “Today Show” saying, “I like that picture.”

The shoot was in the Dominican Republic. Stewart appears in a total of 10 looks.

Sports Illustrated called the cover “epic” on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
Baraga County man in jail after cocaine bust
The brewery is located at the new Third Street Marketplace.
Kognisjon Bryggeri opens to the public
Former Marquette Jerry Irby recalled watching this pontoon boat fall down the Silver Lake dam...
‘It was like a warzone’: Marquette officials recall Dead River flood on 20th anniversary

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
The U.S. is edging towards what could be a catastrophic debt default, and experts warn every...
Why families should be concerned about debt ceiling
Click It or Ticket campaign
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office warns motorists to buckle up
John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
Marquette Maritime Museum
Marquette Maritime Museum opens for season Tuesday