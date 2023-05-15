Marquette Symphony Orchestra, Bay College to present Midsummer Strings: Finnish Folk Trio

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College will be hosting Marquette Symphony Orchestra’s very own Midsummer Strings: Finnish Folk Trio.

According to a press release from the college, this is the trio’s second time performing on the Besse stage on campus.

The Finnish Folk Trio has performed a wide range of Finnish Folk music from various time periods over 20 years. The trio will feature two violins, a cello, and the kantele (a Finnish lap harp). All three artists are regular members of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra and all are of Finnish descent.

“We are really excited to come back to Escanaba to perform our second all Finnish Concert! Last time we had great energy from the audience and loved performing for the Escanaba community,” says Maija Niemi, violinist of the trio.

The performance will take place on May 25 at 7 p.m. ET with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

You can visit www.baycollege.tix.com, drop by the Box Office, or call 906-217-4045 for tickets.

Admission: $15, K-Bay: $7. For discounted K-Bay tickets, visit the Box Office with a photo ID/Bay ID. Discounted tickets can be purchased in-person.

For questions, contact events@baycolleg.edu or 906-217-4040.

