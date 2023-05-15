Marquette Maritime Museum opens for season Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. museum is set to open for the season this week.

The Marquette Maritime Museum opens Tuesday, May 16. The museum features exhibits on things like shipwrecks, lighthouses and Lake Superior. It also offers three guided tours of the Marquette Lighthouse every day. Folks can even go on a guided paranormal tour of the lighthouse this Friday, May 19.

The museum says that Marquette wouldn’t exist without maritime history.

“Marquette was founded right before the Soo Locks opened in 1855 as a shipping port town,” said Hilary Billman, Marquette Maritime Museum director. “So, Marquette is here because of maritime history. I think it’s important to know where we started as a city and where we are going.”

The Marquette Maritime Museum will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. until October 15.

