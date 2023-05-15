Marquette man arrested for attempted murder

On Thursday around 9 p.m., officers from the Marquette Police Department were dispatched to an address on the 1500 Blk of Norway Avenue for a possible homicide.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man has been arrested and charged for attempted murder.

On Sunday, May 14 around 9 p.m., officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to an address on the 1500 Block of Norway Avenue for a possible homicide.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the occupants in the home and learned that a homicide did not occur, but the victim was injured during an assault. The victim was transported to UPHS-Marquette for treatment for his injuries.

Through investigation, officers discovered the suspect, 51-year-old Marquette resident John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones, allegedly strangled the victim into unconsciousness with the intent to kill the victim.

The Marquette Police Department said Dewey-Jones was arrested on scene and lodged at the Marquette County Jail without incident. The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the charge of Assault with Intent to Murder. He is currently lodged at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Assault with Intent to Murder is a felony and may be punishable up to life in prison or any term of years.

TV6 will continue to update this story when more information is available.

