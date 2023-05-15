Marquette County Sheriff’s Office warns motorists to buckle up

Click It or Ticket campaign
Click It or Ticket campaign(MGN)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement agencies are warning motorists to buckle up this summer.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) announced a “Click it or Ticket” campaign that will run from May 15 until June 4. Police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police will be enforcing seat belt laws across the state during the three-week period.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says seat belts save lives.

“I can’t tell you how many times I would drive up to an accident scene and not think much of it and you end up having a fatal accident,” said Zyburt. “Someone who didn’t have a seat belt on and was killed because of it. The bottom line is seat belts work and they help save lives.”

According to Zyburt, a seat belt violation ticket costs $65.

