Marquette County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi to retire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi has announced she plans to retire this fall after 15 years on the bench.

In a letter sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, Judge Mazzuchi says she will resign her position as 25th Circuit Court Judge effective Nov. 1, 2023.

“Serving the people of Marquette County has been a tremendous honor, but I have decided to retire from full-time employment to enjoy greater flexibility in balancing personal and professional commitments,” wrote Mazzuchi.

“I am hopeful that this period of notice is sufficient to allow an appointment prior to my vacating the office, as I have experienced the difficulties in operating the 25th Circuit Court with one judge,” she continued. “I am happy to work with your office and the Court to ensure a smooth transition.”

The Marquette native was first elected in Nov. 2008 after working in the county prosecutor’s office for a dozen years. She was reelected in 2014 and 2020. Mazzuchi has served as Chief Circuit Court Judge since Thomas Solka retired in 2016.

Mazzuchi was the only circuit court judge in Marquette County after Solka’s retirement. The judgeship was reinstated, and Andrew Griffin was elected in Nov. 2022.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.